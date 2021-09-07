Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.69). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.