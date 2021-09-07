Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $602.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $587.10 million and the highest is $613.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at $26,626,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.