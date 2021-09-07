Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce $185.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $743.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.09 million to $745.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $780.22 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $786.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 114.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

