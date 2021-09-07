Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.23 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $87.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

