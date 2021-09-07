Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.10. Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have commented on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Covanta by 136.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,348 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at about $27,889,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Covanta by 191.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at about $17,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Covanta by 938.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 568,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 836,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,367. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

