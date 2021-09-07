Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.22 Million

Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report $42.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.88 million. DHT posted sales of $117.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $228.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $995.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth $586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

