Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post $1.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.79. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

