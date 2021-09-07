Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,082,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,637,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

