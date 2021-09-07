Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

NYSE ITT traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. 381,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,250. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67. ITT has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ITT by 607.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

