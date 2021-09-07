Zacks: Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.55 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post sales of $487.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.81 million and the lowest is $482.29 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $331.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of PAGS opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $430,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $45,936,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 387.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 385,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 306,672 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

