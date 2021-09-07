Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Zai Lab worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,104,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,013.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,340 shares of company stock worth $43,442,600 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

