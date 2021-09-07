ZB Token Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $143.22 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00736806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044083 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

