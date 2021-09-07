ZClassic Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,708.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00288983 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00144706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00173539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

