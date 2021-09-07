Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,230.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.73 or 0.07239162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.47 or 0.01404828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00373918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00124296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.39 or 0.00556746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00554146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00334965 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

