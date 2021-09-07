Zebi Token Price Reaches $0.0020 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $50,315.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00128990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00178629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.23 or 0.07207189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.46 or 1.00778175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.00900268 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,058,011,341 coins and its circulating supply is 798,253,084 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

