Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.27. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

