Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $596.91

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $596.91 and last traded at $588.95, with a volume of 498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $590.60.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $555.50 and its 200-day moving average is $514.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

