Zeepin Trading 7% Lower This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $591,749.95 and $23,571.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00130084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180864 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.19 or 0.07154107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.05 or 0.99967805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00716781 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.