Zel (ZEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00311796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00154635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00191370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002612 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

