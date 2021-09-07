Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,719 shares of company stock worth $21,710,963. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

