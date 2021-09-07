Zenfuse 1-Day Volume Tops $74,584.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $74,584.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00736806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

