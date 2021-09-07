Zenswap Network Token Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $20,844.77 and $14.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00137754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00708144 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

