Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.86

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 1494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $158,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,799,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

