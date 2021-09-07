Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,131 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,295% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 339,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,956. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $68.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

