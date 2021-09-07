ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00147146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00744573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044679 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,091,404 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.