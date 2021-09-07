Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 69,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,148,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

ZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.