Zigcoin (ZIG) Market Capitalization Tops $10.26 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $203,545.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.