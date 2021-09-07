Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

