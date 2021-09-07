ZIOPHARM Oncology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 44,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,310% compared to the average daily volume of 999 call options.
In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $474.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.04.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.
