Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Financial Review

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 26.59% 36.26% 23.12% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

38.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 12 11 0 2.36 AppLovin 0 2 11 0 2.85

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $402.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $76.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.58%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than AppLovin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 33.15 $672.32 million $2.36 126.39 AppLovin $1.45 billion 20.01 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats AppLovin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.