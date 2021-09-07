ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $23,933,240.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $23,933,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $23,880,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $157,810,336.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.66. 5,908,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,377. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

