ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Eric J. Edell Sells 217,862 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) insider Eric J. Edell sold 217,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $13,507,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,377. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 498,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.