Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $448.97

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 448.97 ($5.87) and traded as low as GBX 418 ($5.46). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 25,619 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 440.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.24 million and a PE ratio of 25.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

