ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $462,687.71 and approximately $38.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 53.2% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

