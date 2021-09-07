Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

