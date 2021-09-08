-$0.11 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

LPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 1,253,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,717. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.