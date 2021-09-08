-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,741. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 925,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

