-$0.29 EPS Expected for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,491. The firm has a market cap of $630.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,800 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

