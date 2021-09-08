-$0.30 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaSpine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNE stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $618.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

