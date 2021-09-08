$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 4,415,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,451. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.