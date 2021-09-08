$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 4,415,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,451. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

