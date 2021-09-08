-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.14). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,031. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

