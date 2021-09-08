$0.65 EPS Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

