0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Achieves $26.23 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $26.23 million and $263,128.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

