0xcert Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $825,310.62 and $112,795.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00149438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.13 or 0.00715923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041806 BTC.

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

