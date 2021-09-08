$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $967.20 million and the highest is $1.24 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

