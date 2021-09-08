$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $967.20 million and the highest is $1.24 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS.
In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WYNN stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More: Hold Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.