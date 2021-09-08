$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.40. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. 355,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

