$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

