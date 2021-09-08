$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12,400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 199.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

