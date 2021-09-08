$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Leidos reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

LDOS traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $3,414,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 232,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Leidos by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $2,756,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

