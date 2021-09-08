$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silgan by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Silgan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

